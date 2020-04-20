CARES Act to aid agricultural businesses

Published Monday, Apr. 20, 2020, 12:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

As farmers continue to navigate uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, some needing financial assistance may get relief from the CARES Act.

The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27 and will provide $2.2 trillion in emergency relief to stimulate the U.S. economy.

Approximately $49 billion of the total spending will directly aid agriculture and domestic food programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing serious damage to businesses across our country, including farms, agribusinesses and the rural economy in general,” said Ben Rowe, national affairs coordinator for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “The CARES Act will provide aid for those businesses, individuals and local governments. Many rural businesses are small, and the bill will try to address their needs through programs for companies with 500 or fewer employees.”

The CARES Act provides $10 billion for grants of up to $10,000 for businesses to cover immediate operating costs.

The bill also includes $350 billion for the Small Business Administration to provide small business loans of up to $10 million. Loans used to maintain payroll, retain workers or pay a mortgage or rental fees will be forgiven under the CARES Act.

The bulk of direct aid for agricultural businesses will come from funds allocated to the Office of the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and the Commodity Credit Corporation.

Under the CARES Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture was allotted $9.5 billion to provide relief to farmers whose businesses have been affected by the coronavirus. The funds will be distributed to specialty crop farmers; producers who supply local food systems and farmers markets, restaurants and schools; livestock producers; and dairy farmers.

The CCC, which funds agricultural programs such as Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage, conservation programs and disaster assistance programs, was replenished with $14 billion. With the added funds, the USDA will be able to develop additional programs to support producers and agribusinesses.

The remaining $25.5 billion will support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, child nutrition programs and enhanced staffing for key mission areas. A full breakdown of agriculture-related provisions of the CARES Act can be found on the American Farm Bureau Federation website.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments