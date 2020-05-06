 

CARES Act provides $7 million for improved affordable housing in Virginia

Published Tuesday, May. 5, 2020, 10:15 pm

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine today applauded $7,387,190 in federal funding to help promote access to housing in the Commonwealth.

The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads,” the senators said in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.”

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.

The funding will be awarded as below:

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing AuthorityAbingdon $         11,954
People Inc. of Southwest VirginiaAbingdon $         12,270
Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing AuthAccomac $         58,970
Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityAlexandria $       351,652
Arlington County Dept of Human ServicesArlington $       325,540
Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth.Big Stone Gap $         11,596
Bristol Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityBristol $         32,314
Charlottesville Redev & Housing AuthorityCharlottesville $         53,300
County of Albemarle/Office of HousingCharlottesville $         57,116
Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityChesapeake $       213,516
Wise County Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityCoeburn $         76,026
Covington Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityCovington $           5,334
Danville Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityDanville $       162,286
Scott County Redev. & Housing AuthorityDuffield $         23,142
Fairfax County Redevelopment & Hsg AuthorityFairfax $    1,076,686
Franklin Redevelopment and Housing AuthorityFranklin $         30,320
Hampton Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityHampton $       449,246
Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing AuthoritHarrisonburg $         97,628
Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityHopewell $         62,892
Lee County Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityJonesville $         50,504
Loudoun County Department of Family ServicesLeesburg $       118,846
Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityLynchburg $         92,288
Marion Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityMarion $         25,572
Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc.New Canton $           9,468
Newport News Redevelopment & Housng AuthorityNewport News $       369,530
Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityNorfolk $       485,124
Norton Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityNorton $         11,276
Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityPetersburg $         94,580
Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityPortsmouth $       264,730
Richmond Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityRichmond $       408,390
Virginia Housing Development AuthorityRichmond $    1,243,402
Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityRoanoke $       214,414
Staunton Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityStaunton $         22,912
Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing AuthoritySuffolk $       121,034
Va. Beach Dept. of Hsg & Neighborhood Pres.Virginia Beach $       286,164
Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing AuthorityWaynesboro $         40,222
James City County Office of HousingWilliamsburg $         22,420
Prince William County Office of HCDWoodbridge $       380,346
Wytheville Redev. & Housing AuthorityWytheville $         14,180
TOTAL: $    7,387,190

 

         
 

