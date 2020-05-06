CARES Act provides $7 million for improved affordable housing in Virginia

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine today applauded $7,387,190 in federal funding to help promote access to housing in the Commonwealth.

The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads,” the senators said in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.”

Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.

Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority Abingdon $ 11,954 People Inc. of Southwest Virginia Abingdon $ 12,270 Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Auth Accomac $ 58,970 Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority Alexandria $ 351,652 Arlington County Dept of Human Services Arlington $ 325,540 Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth. Big Stone Gap $ 11,596 Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority Bristol $ 32,314 Charlottesville Redev & Housing Authority Charlottesville $ 53,300 County of Albemarle/Office of Housing Charlottesville $ 57,116 Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chesapeake $ 213,516 Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Coeburn $ 76,026 Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority Covington $ 5,334 Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Danville $ 162,286 Scott County Redev. & Housing Authority Duffield $ 23,142 Fairfax County Redevelopment & Hsg Authority Fairfax $ 1,076,686 Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority Franklin $ 30,320 Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton $ 449,246 Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authorit Harrisonburg $ 97,628 Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hopewell $ 62,892 Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority Jonesville $ 50,504 Loudoun County Department of Family Services Leesburg $ 118,846 Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Lynchburg $ 92,288 Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority Marion $ 25,572 Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc. New Canton $ 9,468 Newport News Redevelopment & Housng Authority Newport News $ 369,530 Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk $ 485,124 Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norton $ 11,276 Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority Petersburg $ 94,580 Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority Portsmouth $ 264,730 Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority Richmond $ 408,390 Virginia Housing Development Authority Richmond $ 1,243,402 Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority Roanoke $ 214,414 Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Staunton $ 22,912 Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Suffolk $ 121,034 Va. Beach Dept. of Hsg & Neighborhood Pres. Virginia Beach $ 286,164 Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority Waynesboro $ 40,222 James City County Office of Housing Williamsburg $ 22,420 Prince William County Office of HCD Woodbridge $ 380,346 Wytheville Redev. & Housing Authority Wytheville $ 14,180 TOTAL: $ 7,387,190

