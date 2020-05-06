CARES Act provides $7 million for improved affordable housing in Virginia
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine today applauded $7,387,190 in federal funding to help promote access to housing in the Commonwealth.
The funding was awarded through the CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.
“In this time of deep uncertainty, the last thing families should have to worry about is whether they can afford a roof over their heads,” the senators said in a joint statement. “That’s why we’re glad to know this federal funding will go towards helping provide needed housing assistance for families across Virginia.”
Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $1.25 billion for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program that helps lower-income families, the elderly, and disabled individuals afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing. This funding includes $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities (PHAs), including activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.
The funding will be awarded as below:
|Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority
|Abingdon
|$ 11,954
|People Inc. of Southwest Virginia
|Abingdon
|$ 12,270
|Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Auth
|Accomac
|$ 58,970
|Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Alexandria
|$ 351,652
|Arlington County Dept of Human Services
|Arlington
|$ 325,540
|Big Stone Gap Redevelopment and Housing Auth.
|Big Stone Gap
|$ 11,596
|Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Bristol
|$ 32,314
|Charlottesville Redev & Housing Authority
|Charlottesville
|$ 53,300
|County of Albemarle/Office of Housing
|Charlottesville
|$ 57,116
|Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Chesapeake
|$ 213,516
|Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Coeburn
|$ 76,026
|Covington Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Covington
|$ 5,334
|Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Danville
|$ 162,286
|Scott County Redev. & Housing Authority
|Duffield
|$ 23,142
|Fairfax County Redevelopment & Hsg Authority
|Fairfax
|$ 1,076,686
|Franklin Redevelopment and Housing Authority
|Franklin
|$ 30,320
|Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Hampton
|$ 449,246
|Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authorit
|Harrisonburg
|$ 97,628
|Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Hopewell
|$ 62,892
|Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Jonesville
|$ 50,504
|Loudoun County Department of Family Services
|Leesburg
|$ 118,846
|Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Lynchburg
|$ 92,288
|Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Marion
|$ 25,572
|Buckingham Housing Development Corp. Inc.
|New Canton
|$ 9,468
|Newport News Redevelopment & Housng Authority
|Newport News
|$ 369,530
|Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Norfolk
|$ 485,124
|Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Norton
|$ 11,276
|Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Petersburg
|$ 94,580
|Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Portsmouth
|$ 264,730
|Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Richmond
|$ 408,390
|Virginia Housing Development Authority
|Richmond
|$ 1,243,402
|Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Roanoke
|$ 214,414
|Staunton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Staunton
|$ 22,912
|Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority
|Suffolk
|$ 121,034
|Va. Beach Dept. of Hsg & Neighborhood Pres.
|Virginia Beach
|$ 286,164
|Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority
|Waynesboro
|$ 40,222
|James City County Office of Housing
|Williamsburg
|$ 22,420
|Prince William County Office of HCD
|Woodbridge
|$ 380,346
|Wytheville Redev. & Housing Authority
|Wytheville
|$ 14,180
|TOTAL:
|$ 7,387,190
