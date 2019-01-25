CareerBuilder investing $2.5 million to establish call center, research facility in Frederick County

CareerBuilder will invest $2.5 million to establish a 20,000-square-foot call center and research facility in Frederick County, creating 250 new jobs.

“CareerBuilder is a globally-recognized company that connects employers and job seekers, which is critically important in the 21st century job market,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “By choosing Frederick County for a new, state-of-the-art call center and research facility, CareerBuilder is helping to diversify the opportunities available to our citizens in the northern Shenandoah Valley and adding 250 new jobs.”

CareerBuilder, headquartered in Chicago, has been a leader in the talent acquisition industry for nearly 25 years. Combining deep data and modern technology, CareerBuilder’s end-to-end solutions help its more than 25,000 global customers find, hire, and onboard great talent—while helping job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes.

“CareerBuilder has a nearly 25-year track record providing technology and services that result in a robust talent pipeline, and the Commonwealth is well-positioned to support its future growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “CareerBuilder’s new operation in Frederick County will benefit from access to the region’s depth of talent and training opportunities, offering the company a competitive edge as it expands its footprint. We look forward to a successful corporate partnership between CareerBuilder and the Commonwealth, and thank the company for its investment in Frederick County.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Virginia to expand CareerBuilder’s team and bring this cutting-edge facility to the state,” said Mary W. Delaney, President, CareerBuilder Services, CareerBuilder. “A national search was conducted to find the best site for this center. Frederick County’s unique mix of labor availability and diverse, world-class talent, coupled with strong support from the local economic development group, made the decision an easy one. We know our employees here will help us innovate and seamlessly deliver the impeccable solutions and support our clients have come to expect.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Frederick County to secure the project for Virginia and will support CareerBuilder’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We appreciate CareerBuilder’s decision to invest $2.5 million in establishing its newest call center and research facility in Frederick County, Virginia,” said Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Charles S. DeHaven, Jr. “The addition of CareerBuilder to our corporate roster generates a positive impact on the local economy and provides additional career paths for residents in the region.”

“I am pleased with CareerBuilder’s choice to invest in Frederick County and grateful for the economic development partnerships that have led to so much progress in our region,” said Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel. “Thanks to its strong commitment to supporting economic development, Frederick County continues to rank as one of the best places to do business, find a well-trained workforce, and access superior education opportunities.”

“The 29th District is excited for CareerBuilder’s investment and job creation in Frederick County and for the opportunity that this project will bring to our citizens,” said Delegate Chris Collins. “We are always thrilled to welcome new companies to Virginia’s booming technology community and look forward to a successful partnership with CareerBuilder.”