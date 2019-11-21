Career night for UVA Hoops alum De’Andre Hunter in Atlanta loss

De’Andre Hunter had a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta Wednesday night, but the Hawks still lost to Eastern Conference power Milwaukee, 135-127.

Hunter, a 2019 UVA Hoops alum, was 8-for-12 shooting from the floor, 3-for-3 from three-point range and 8-for-9 from the line.

For the season, the #4 pick is averaging 9.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 37.3 percent shooting from the floor and 32.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

His previous career high was 16 in a 108-100 win over San Antonio back on Nov. 5.

