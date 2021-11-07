Cardano vs. HUH Token: Who wants to be a crypto millionaire

Cardano is a cryptocurrency that is currently ranked as #6 on CoinMarketCap and is a promising crypto to invest in. Many of you will be familiar with the long-running TV show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? But with the huge growth of investors in the cryptocurrency world, it seems more and more people are interested in becoming a crypto millionaire. This brings us to two different, but promising cryptocurrency options, the tried and tested Cardano or the soon to be released HUH Token.

Can the ‘average joe’ become a crypto millionaire?

Some people reading this article might be inclined to dismiss the idea that they could become a crypto millionaire, due to being a ‘small-time investor’ or because they think they do not know enough about cryptocurrency in general. If you invest $5 in a random cryptocurrency on a one-off occasion then yes, it is quite unlikely that you will become a crypto king. However, the common misconception at hand is that potential investors think they have to invest $50,000 plus to ever dream of gaining returns in the hundreds of thousands, millions or even billions. A notable example of how the average investor can create this kind of profit comes from Shiba Inu. If you had invested $100 in Shiba Inu on its debut day, you would now have a total of roughly $14 to $15 million. These numbers are huge, and from debut day to peak price, this all happened across 15 months.

So, you might be sitting there with $100 in your pocket right now and wondering what will be the next cryptocurrency that can turn your $100 into $1,000,000.

Should you invest in HUH Token or Cardano?

Questions like the above can be very difficult to answer at times. Cryptocurrency is an ever-changing game and has been compared to gambling due to its volatile and addictive nature. So, it is important to note here that to answer this question, we will be using research from market experts but a big part of this is speculation and estimation. Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that states its mission is to allow “changemakers, innovators and visionaries” to use their power to deliver positive global change. What’s more, the open-source project claims to;

“Redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals” — assisting in the creation of a more secure, transparent, and equitable society.

At the current moment of writing (04/11/21), Cardano’s live price is $2.01 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,363,121,789 USD. What’s more, Cardano is down 2.16% in the last 24 hours.

HUH Token is due to be launched on the 6th of December 2021 and will be available on UniSwap and PancakeSwap. The creators claim they have developed the first-ever ‘Utimeme’ cryptocurrency which possesses both meme and utility components. While this is a new cryptocurrency, HUH Token is already demonstrating its huge potential.

HUH Token uses blockchain technology to allow everyone to have a chance at earning unique rewards. The creators of HUH Token claim on their website that they have established a unique referral system that allows investors to earn extra cash passively. The concept is that if you refer someone, you will receive 10% of their first purchase. What’s more, the referee will save money on sales taxes, as this will be reduced from 20% to 10%.

The creators have emphasized that the HUH Nation is not an exclusive club where only the more affluent investors can join. Unlike some other cryptocurrencies, HUH Token is taking the steps to be a more accessible and easier to understand crypto for the average investor to understand and utilize. So, even if you only want to start with a modest investment, it is still likely that you will be able to make a profit.

The HUH Token developers state on their website that they have created a way for investors to earn extra income passively through a one-of-a-kind referral system. The idea is that if you refer someone, you then get 10% BNB from their first purchase. The fun doesn’t stop there, as you both receive a discount sales tax from 20% to 10%.

High risk, high reward

When people first started investing in things such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin, this was laughed off and dismissed as a waste of money. Many years later this is very much a different story as the value of both of these cryptocurrencies have reached unimaginable heights. So, while it can be tempting to invest in something you know, such as Cardano, you are likely to get a higher reward from investing in something newer. However, new does not equate to success, and not every cryptocurrency can reach the heights of the giants like Bitcoin, Tether, Shiba Inu and so on. HUH Token is not simply new, it is also innovative, and it is this innovation and desire to be different that will give HUH Token investors that increased chance of becoming a crypto millionaire.

Story by Samy Hales

