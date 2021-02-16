Card shower, memorial services planned for late Harrisonburg Police Chief Don Harper

Published Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, 2:04 pm

Former Harrisonburg Police Chief Don Harper died on Jan. 29, and the Harrisonburg PD will pay tribute this week with a display in front of the Public Safety Building,

The PD is encouraging anyone that would like to leave a card, letter or other words of support and encouragement to come by the display and drop it off. A card slot will be provided at the display.

The cards will be delivered to the family prior to the funeral.

The family will be receiving visitors from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 S. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at Crosslink Community Church.

Interment will be private at Coal City Cemetery in West Virginia.

Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. at the church.

