Car towing safety: How does it work?

Towing is more than just pulling an extension you attach to your vehicle. Whether you have had experience in the past or are about to go on your first family trip while towing a compact travel trailer, towing is something you should not take lightly.

When you plan on pulling a trailer behind your vehicle, you need to acquire a whole new set of skills. For example, the process of hitching and unhitching alone requires know-how. And if you forget even a step, it could potentially compromise safety.

Here are lists of things that you should remember before and during a towing service.

Getting ready for towing

Before you hit the road, there are some preparations that you need to make to ensure that you are towing safely.

Check trailer tires. Most people only check the tires on their trucks. Don’t forget to check the tires on your trailer, as they are likely stored outside a garage, making them prone to wear and tear. Even if the tires appear well-treaded, they can age over time and can lead to tire failure. The tow vehicles tires may also need a higher pressure for towing, so check the manual for the correct tire pressure.

Ensure that the tow vehicle is well-maintained. Your towing vehicle would need to exert extra effort, so the car you use must be maintained well. For example, it should’ve had a recent oil and filter change, brake pad check has a proper amount of coolant, and the transmission fluid is refilled.

The hitch ball and trailer should match. Check if the ball on your tow hitch is the same size as the coupler attached to your trailer. If they don’t fit together, there is a high chance that they could cause an accident.

Check your spare tires. Avoid stopping on the road due to a tire problem. You want all the tools you need to be working correctly, even your spare tire if you need to change during your trip.

Use safety chains. Any trailer should have safety chains that hook to the hitch. It is important to always cross the chains rather than running them straight across. The crossing chains will form a cradle if the trailer gets disconnected from the vehicle. It is where the trailer’s tongue will fall onto instead of dragging onto the pavement. In addition, there should be enough slack in the chain to allow sharp turns but not dig in too much on the road.

Use the right hitch. Some vehicles already have hitches attached to them, but looking for the correct hitch is essential if your car does not. When you visit your trailer rental company, they can assist you with fitting the right sizes that you need.

Get a larger fuel tank. If you plan on towing on multiple occasions, then it would be best to get a truck that has a larger-than-standard size. Towing takes up a lot of energy from the vehicle, and it would be a hassle for you to stop at every gas station.

Use wheel chocks. Wheel chocks are angled or wedge-shaped blocks that you insert in front and behind the trailer’s tires to ensure that it doesn’t roll away when unhitched.

Safe towing while driving

Towing safety doesn’t stop at prepping your vehicle for the trip. You need to develop additional skills when driving a small pop-up camper, a speed boat, or an RV trailer.

Here are some tips to keep in mind from Cash Car Removal when driving a trailer.

Know your trailer. Most of the time, your camper will weigh more than your truck. The extra weight will significantly impact the truck’s ability to brake and turn. Height can also be an issue as trailers are usually taller than the towing vehicle, so make sure you take clearances into account before going.

Do wider turns. The trailer will naturally add length to your vehicle, so make wider turns so that your camper will not end up hitting or riding up curbs.

Give more stopping distance. The extra weight can affect your braking distance. So, you have to be more attentive when accelerating and stopping. You have to be more attentive to vehicles in front of you and watch for sudden stopping. Also, remember to brake sooner than if you weren’t towing.

Drive in the right lane. You should avoid switching lanes and drive on the right lane as much as possible. It can allow easy access to the shoulder side if you need to stop suddenly. Easy access to the shoulder lane is also helpful in a tire blowout.

Adjust the trailer brakes depending on the load. Most trailers have electric brakes, and the driver can control the power level if the truck has an optional in-vehicle brake controller mechanism. Make sure you adjust the brakes depending on the trailer’s load. For example, you would want to use heavy braking when towing a boat. However, when the boat is not on the trailer, the brakes need to be adjusted again for the lighter weight so that the tires don’t end up skidding and locking up.

Don’t ride the breaks downhill. You can shift the transmission to a lower gear to help you slow the vehicle down and not put too much strain on the brakes. Modern pickup trucks already have a tow/haul mode that will automatically downshift the transmission when it senses that the truck is going downhill. Apply the brakes in intervals to maintain speed and help the brakes from overheating.

Ask a spotter to help when backing up. Have a person assist you when you are backing up in any situation. Even if you have tow mirrors, your visibility is still limited, and there will be some situations where you won’t be able to see obstacles in a blind spot.

Practice driving first before going for a long drive. When it is your first time driving a trailer, practice the basic driving skills first to get accustomed to the feel of the trailer. It could also apply if your trailer is brand-new and you’re yet to get a sense of your new vehicle.

Check your route ahead of time. Some roads don’t allow trailers, so check with your navigation app for the course it is taking you to for any limitations regarding trailers. Planning your route will save you from the trouble of backtracking and finding roads on the spot that will allow your vehicle passage.

Safety is essential in transportation. That is why you should always make ample preparations when planning to travel with your trailer. Not only will it save you the hassle of unwarranted accidents, but it will also make your trip more enjoyable.