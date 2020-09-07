Car accident injury help from Felicetti Law Firm

If you’ve ever crossed a road without getting hit by a car, count yourself lucky.

Trust me; not everyone gets so lucky.

According to the World Health Organization, roughly 3,700 people are killed on roadways around the world.

You know what’s more alarming about this number?

More than half of these people are mostly pedestrians – people trying to cross, use, or pass through roads!

But, of course, not every car accident victim dies!

There are those who suffer non-fatal injuries. The World Health Organization puts their number at around 20 to 30 million people yearly.

So you see, people are really falling victim to car accidents in large numbers.

It’s our greatest hope that you and your loved ones never become victims. But if by any chance you do, do not hesitate to contact a car accident lawyer from the Felicetti Law Firm to get all the entitlements you’re due from the culprit.

That said, below are some of the commonest types of injuries pedestrians suffer when they get involved in car accidents.

Head trauma

The first and the commonest type of car accident injury pedestrians suffer is head trauma. And the cause of this is usually because of the way in which the victim hits their head.

However, head traumas could be physical or psychological. That is, it could either result in a physical damage to the head or give rise to a mental condition.

So, even if there’s no direct contact between the car and the victim’s head/neck during the accident, the psychological effect of the incident could results in a traumatic brain injury for the victim.

This is why it is often advisable that the victims of car accidents get medical evaluations immediately after the event occurs to know how their head is faring.

Bone fractures

Broken bones or bone fractures are one of those injuries that don’t need medical examinations to identify. No thanks to the pain that comes with them, victims would normally cry out for help or struggle to move the part of the body where the bone is located.

Typically, this type of injury occurs as a result of the victim’s body crashing against the massive weight of the motorized vehicle (most cars weigh around 400 to 80,000 pounds).

Spinal cord injuries

Due to the fact that pedestrians are always on their feet – standing, walking, or attempting to cross roads – at the time of a car accident impact, the spinal cord is one area of the body that’s almost always at the greatest risk.

Firstly, since it’s the part of the body responsible for sending signals to the brain, it’s only logical that the traumatic experience begins from there. Secondly, the manner in which the car contacts the body, as well as how the victim lands, might put the spinal cord at great risks, causing serious damage to the spine and vertebral discs.

Internal bleeding

Car accidents can also cause bleeding on the inside. Even if there are no obvious physical injuries on the outside, there could be bleeding in and around the chest cavity, stomach cavity, muscles, and other internal organs. This is why it is essential to visit a doc immediately after exiting the scene of the accident.

Tissue damage

The human body has soft tissues that are sensitive to trauma, especially from serious car accidents. Soft tissue injuries include bruising, sprains, lacerations, and dislocation. Soft tissue injuries tend to heal on their own, but they can cause severe pain. Soft tissue injury pain can make working and everyday activity difficult, if not impossible. Soft tissue injuries, like severe lacerations, may cause scarring and disfigurement and affect emotional health.

Emotional trauma

There’s hardly any car accident victim that doesn’t experience this type of injury. Regardless of how strong or resilient you may be, becoming a victim of a car accident would leave a lot of emotions running through your mind.

Typically, some of the commonest psychological traumas they experience include denial, shock, anger, grief, pain, self-pity, self-blame, disbelief, lack of concentration, etc.

In extreme cases, some victims might even end up suffering from a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) condition, wherein they develop a phobia for being around motorized vehicles.

