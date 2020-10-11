CAPSAW releases 2020 Community Needs Assessment survey

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro is seeking public input for its annual Community Needs Assessment.

CAPSAW supports local organizations to empower low-income individuals and families, strengthen our community, and create opportunities by providing funding and guidance to programs that address the causes and conditions of poverty.

Its Community Needs Assessment is the process by which residents, stakeholder organizations, and the CAPSAW Board of Directors work collaboratively to identify the areas of highest need and pursue meaningful strategies to address them.

By completing the questions, residents will help CAPSAW better understand the resources and needs of the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro region.

Topics include education, health care, employment, and emergency needs and should take about six minutes to complete.

Responses are confidential.

The survey can be answered electronically or on paper and can be accessed online at www.waynesboro.va.us/945/Community-Survey.

Contact CAPSAW at valleycapsaw@gmail.com for more information or to arrange for distribution of paper surveys.

