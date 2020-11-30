CAPSAW releases 2020 Community Needs Assessment Survey

CAPSAW – the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro – wants your input on local needs through its 2020 Community Needs Assessment Survey.

The annual survey is the process by which residents, stakeholder organizations, and the CAPSAW board of directors work collaboratively to identify the areas of highest need and pursue meaningful strategies to address them.

By completing the questions, residents will help CAPSAW better understand the resources and needs of the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region.

More than 180 responses have been submitted and indicate that housing, mental health services, and employment are the top areas of need for the SAW region.

CAPSAW plans to keep the survey open through the end of the year. Responses are confidential.

The survey can be answered electronically or on paper and can be online at www.waynesboro.va.us/945/Community-Survey.

Contact CAPSAW at valleycapsaw@gmail.com for more information or to arrange for distribution of paper surveys.

