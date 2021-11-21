CAPSAW announces non-profit funding opportunity

CAPSAW announced this week the release of the Consolidated Funding Pool Request for Proposal for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

CAPSAW, the Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro, supports local organizations to empower low-income individuals and families, strengthen our community, and create opportunities by providing funding and guidance to programs that address the causes and conditions of poverty.

Proposed programs/services must principally benefit low- and moderate-income individuals and families producing measurable impacts in the areas addressed in the 2021 Needs Assessment Report. Both the Strategic Plan and Needs Assessment Report can be found here: CAPSAW website.

Contracts awarded under this RFP will be issued to cover each fiscal year separately. The entire performance period will commence July 1, 2022, and may end on or before June 30, 2024, as funding allows. Contracts, budgets, and outcomes will be developed separately for each funding year based on this application process.

The application and pre-submission training information can be found at www.waynesboro.va.us/1115/FY-23-FY-24-Request-for-Proposals-Consol

All proposals must be received, via email at valleycapsaw@gmail.com no later than 9am on Jan. 7, 2022.

Paper copies will not be accepted.

Contact CAPSAW at valleycapsaw@gmail.com for more information.

