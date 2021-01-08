Capitol Police confirm death of officer responding to Wednesday siege

United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away Thursday due to injuries sustained while physically engaging with rioters at the Capitol a day earlier.

According to a statement from Capitol Police, Sicknick returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and federal partners.

Sicknick, a U.S. military veteran, joined the Capitol Police in 2008, and had most recently served in the department’s First Responder’s Unit.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement today on the death.

“Officer Brian Sicknick gave his life in the line of duty to keep us safe. I mourn his loss, and send my deepest condolences to his family. His murder multiplies the pain of this dark moment for our nation, and those who brought about this awful crime must be prosecuted and brought to justice.

“Officer Sicknick was 42 years old, a military veteran who went on to serve in the United States Capitol Police for twelve years. He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself. Like others before him who died in defense of the people’s representatives, he deserves to lie in state.”

