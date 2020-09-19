Capital Wing to offer Warbird rides after Arsenal of Democracy flyover

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, some 70 WWII aircraft will fly over the nation’s capital on Friday, Sept. 25, in the Arsenal of Democracy.

Two of those aircraft will be from the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force: a Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller airplane and a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.

The day following the AOD flyover on Saturday, Sept. 26, the Capital Wing will offer Warbird Rides in both of these iconic vintage aircraft. This is an opportunity for the public to actually fly in one of the planes that flew in formation the day before over Washington, D.C.

Rides in a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane will also be available.

“In addition to the experience of flying in a vintage WWII aircraft, riders may also see several WWII fighters and bombers that participated in the Arsenal of Democracy before they depart for their home bases,” said Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing. “This is probably the last time ever this number of WWII aircraft will be in the same place at the same time,” he said.

Tickets for these Warbird Rides on Sept. 26 can be obtained thru the Capital Wing website main page at www.capitalwing.org or by email at CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.

