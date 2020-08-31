Capital Wing L-5 to fly with Airbase Arizona B-17

For the first time since WWII the Capital Wing Stinson L-5 Sentinel liaison aircraft will be flying with a WWII Boeing B-17 bomber.

The Airbase Arizona B-17 “Sentimental Journey” will be flying and selling Warbird Rides out of the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Labor Day weekend – Sept. 5-7.

Airbase Arizona is part of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and asked the local Capital Wing of the CAF to bring their Stinson L-5 liaison airplane to Warrenton and fly with their B-17. It did not take the Capital Wing long to agree to participate in this joint mission to bring flying WWII aircraft to the public.

Shortly after the end of WWII, the Capital Wing L-5 was assigned to the Air Rescue Service of the Army Air Forces flying with a B-17G, the same model of the famous “Flying Fortress” bomber flown by Airbase Arizona.

Now the public will get a chance to see both type of aircraft parked together on the same airport ramp.

In addition to the static displays, both Airbase Arizona and the Capital Wing will be selling Warbird Rides in their B-17 and L-5.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.azcaf.org/location/warrenton-va-tour-stop/ or contact the Capital Wing by email at CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com for more information.

As an added special treat for WWII warbird fans, the Capital Wing is providing a very limited number of Warbird Rides over the Culpeper Airport the week of Sept. 21 for the Arsenal of Democracy flyover of the nation’s capital. This will be the largest gathering of WWI fighters and bombers in one place since WWII.

The public can only see this collection of vintage WWII aircraft from the air as the Culpeper Regional Airport will be closed to the public the entire week.

To reserve a flyover ride, contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com for information.

