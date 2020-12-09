Capacity set for ACC Championship Game at 5,240

Published Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, 10:08 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Dec. 19 2020 ACC Championship Game pitting #2 Notre Dame and #3 Clemson will be played in front of 5,240 extremely fortunate fans at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

The ACC announced the capacity figure, which represents 7 percent of overall capacity at the stadium, on Wednesday.

All tickets would be fully refunded if local and state guidelines reduced the capacity for the game. An automatic refund will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets.

Should state and local guidelines change between now and Dec. 19, the ACC will adjust accordingly.

Tickets for the 2020 game will only be available through the two participating institutions.

The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

Seat locations are similar to those currently in place for Carolina Panthers’ football games and comply with Bank of America Stadium policies. Game tickets in the outside seating bowl are distributed in “pods” to support physical distancing between each group of ticket holders at the game, with the expectation that fans will be attending games with family members they have been sheltering with and/or with trusted acquaintances.

Seating pods are assigned every other row with at least two seats between groups. Fans are asked not to move to other seats or join other groups.

Face coverings are mandatory for every person in the stadium (fans and staff) and must be worn at all times, except while actively eating and drinking in your seat. Fans are required to follow all physical distancing markers displayed throughout the stadium. These markers will help everyone line up for security screenings, restrooms and concessions.

Click here for more information on ACC Football Championship Game Fan Policies.

Bank of America Stadium is entirely cashless in 2020.

All purchases will need to be made via credit card, debit card, or touch-free payment . Pre-paid debit cards are accepted.

Related

Comments