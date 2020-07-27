Can’t sleep? CBD gummies might be your dream solution

Sleep problems are indicated by a variety of issues including irritability, exhaustion, anxiety, and never feeling fully rested no matter how long you sleep. While some people can solve their sleep problems by drinking a cup of chamomile tea before bed, others aren’t so lucky.

Many people prefer CBD to chamomile

For those who are impervious to chamomile, cannabidiol (CBD) has proven itself to be one of the best ways to get a good night’s sleep.

Many studies have shown that CBD improves sleep even in people who don’t consider themselves to have trouble sleeping. For instance, a 2019 study published in The Journal of Pain showed that 66.7% of participants reported improved sleep. The study looked at using CBD to replace pain medication, yet improved sleep was a common side effect.

Chamomile can make you sleepy, but only CBD can induce a restful night’s sleep all night long. However, not all CBD products are made with high quality ingredients, which means some products might not work.

The efficacy of CBD depends on quality

It’s hard to imagine a CBD oil that doesn’t work, but there’s a process involved in creating CBD oil from hemp oil. There is a wide spectrum of compounds present in hemp oil and the way the oil is processed determines how much of each compound is found in the oil – including CBD.

Some hemp oil products contain very little CBD, while others contain high amounts. Any hemp oil product with even a trace amount of CBD can be sold as “CBD oil,” so you need to be careful about what you buy.

As for the delivery method, you have several options. If you’re not into oil or tinctures you can buy other CBD products like candy, beverages, and gummies.

CBD gummies are popular, but do they work?

The short answer is yes, CBD gummies do work provided they come from a quality source and contain enough CBD for your needs.

If you’ve tried CBD gummies before bed, but haven’t seen any results, you might need to increase your consumption or switch brands. If increasing the amount of CBD you consume doesn’t help, buy your gummies from a company that routinely tests every batch. For instance, Hemp Bombs tests every batch of CBD gummies to ensure high quality CBD. You can find the lab reports right on their website for every product.

If you’re taking prescription medication, consult with your doctor before starting or increasing the amount of CBD you consume. Although CBD is generally considered safe with no known side effects, reactions with medications is a possibility.

Sleep deprivation is common, yet dangerous

According to the American Sleep Association, between 50-70 million adults in the U.S. have a sleep disorder. Many report falling asleep during the day, including while at work and while driving. Chronic sleep deprivation is a dangerous condition to remain in for any period of time. All it takes is one drowsy driving incident to seriously injure or kill someone else (or yourself).

What is sleep deprivation?

Sleep deprivation involves more than just getting limited sleep. In fact, you can get 12 hours of sleep every night and still be sleep deprived. That’s because sleep deprivation occurs when you don’t get quality deep sleep. It’s possible to sleep for 12 hours and never fall into the deep sleep required for true rest. You can also sleep for 12 hours and be interrupted every so often and never make it into deep REM sleep.

Chronic sleep deprivation is a danger to your health

There are plenty of obvious dangers to avoid in the world: rattlesnakes, drugs, poisonous plants, etc. Although sleep deprivation seems harmless compared to other threats, it’s actually quite dangerous.

Sleep deprivation increases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline and can impair concentration and cognitive function. Being sleep deprived makes you more prone to accidents and more likely to be irritable. Sleep deprivation also increases blood pressure and weakens the immune system.

Your immune system needs deep sleep to function

Your immune system is probably the last thing you’d think benefits from a good night’s sleep. However, antibodies and cytokines are produced during sleep. Some cytokines actually contribute to sleep. When you’re sleep deprived, you’re depriving your body of the state required for your immune system to recharge.

Can’t sleep? Give CBD a try

If you’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep, or sleep all the way through the night without interruption, try CBD for a couple of weeks. You’ll be amazed at how well it works.

