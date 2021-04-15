Cannabinoids: The new trend in food

What comes to your mind when you hear the word edibles? For those who have had experience with cannabis, you probably think of people making brownies in their kitchen. In today’s world of legal cannabinoids like CBD, Delta-8 THC, CBN, CBC, and CBG, edibles have become an ever-growing segment of the legal cannabis market.

The origins of this growth goes back to the passage of the Hemp Farm Bill in 2018. This made it federally legal to grow and sell hemp, which is cannabis that has been bred to have less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC. The difference between delta 9 and delta 8 THC can be confusing. Delta-9 THC is the psychoactive cannabinoid associated with the effects of marijuana. That is still a schedule 1 drug at the federal level, even though some states have legalized it for either recreational or medicinal purposes. Dispensaries in these states pioneered the cannabinoid edible market by offering an impressive variety of edible and drinkable products.

Once the Hemp Farm Bill legalized all of the other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant, the same formula for edibles was applied. CBD was the first to get the edible treatment. Seemingly overnight, at least one edible CBD product could be found at convenience stores and smoke shops around the country. Then this trend extended to other cannabinoids, with delta-8 THC currently being the most popular. You can find gummies, chocolates, drinks, and baked goods infused with this cannabinoid.

Why are cannabinoid edibles so popular?

Edibles are so popular because people who are not smokers in any other context typically would not try any cannabinoid if that was the only method of consumption. Edibles are a way to get the experience of a cannabinoid without the negative health effects of inhalation.

Since CBD has no psychoactive effects, it is especially popular to use as an additive in pretty much any food or drink recipe you can think of. It is sold in tincture form, which makes it extremely easy to add to anything you can make in your kitchen.

It is important to note, though, that not all edibles are created equal. It is extremely important to know everything you can about the manufacturer. Always do some digging online before making a purchase. You want to know that the oil or extract in the edible is pure and lab-tested.

Are these edibles legal?

In addition to quality, you need to know the legal status in your state of residence. According to the Hemp Farm Bill, every cannabinoid found naturally in cannabis is legal besides delta-9 THC. While some states have tried to pass amendments at the state level, the cannabinoid edible market has largely been unaffected. Things are a little more complex with delta-8 THC.

This cannabinoid occurs naturally, but it is in trace amounts. It is not cost effective to use the same extraction method used to get other cannabinoids. Another creation method is to synthesize it from hemp-derived CBD isolate. This is a naturally occurring process, but since it is mimicked in a lab, some states consider it a synthetic cannabinoid, which makes it illegal. These states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah.

Final words on the cannabis food trend

The concept of consuming cannabinoids through food will only continue to grow. It is the most socially acceptable entry to cannabinoid consumption. Expect to see new products and brands continue to pop up in both gas stations and big-box retailers.

Story by Maxime Bates

