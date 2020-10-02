Candidates weigh in on state, federal agricultural issues

Voters concerned with agricultural issues can mark their ballots confidently this election season, thanks to comprehensive surveys completed by presidential candidates and many of Virginia’s congressional contenders.

For the past 40 years, American Farm Bureau Federation has asked every presidential candidate to provide responses to issues likely to affect farmers and rural communities. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have provided their answers at bit.ly/3bXHdQm. The responses are unedited so voters can read directly from the candidates on their policy positions.

Similarly, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation sends a questionnaire to all state congressional candidates regarding federal agricultural issues. Their responses can be viewed at bit.ly/35x6sIh.

“It’s important for everyone with an interest in our food system to know where the candidates stand on issues that impact our agricultural producers before heading to the polls on Nov. 3,” said Kelly Roberts, VFBF assistant director of member engagement. “The decisions these elected officials will make during their tenure can have a dramatic effect on everything from how our food is grown to the prices we pay at the grocery store.”

National issues addressed by presidential candidates in the AFBF survey cover food system resiliency, farm policy programs, international trade, regulatory reform, endangered species, clean water, biotechnology, agricultural labor, sustainability, climate change and more.

Virginia’s congressional candidates were asked about agricultural issues important to the state’s farmers and rural communities. Many candidates answered questions regarding access to rural broadband, trade tariff impacts, pandemic-related food supply chain disruptions, the farm bill and domestic labor shortages.

Early voting is ongoing through Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 3. Voter registration can be completed online or in person at a local office of voter registration and elections.

