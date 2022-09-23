Canada NFL Betting Promo Code For $750 Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Free Bet From Bovada

Canadian NFL fans will be looking forward to a big Sunday with two of their local sides the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions locking horns at the U.S Bank Stadium and by using our unique Bovada Sportsbook NFL promo code – INSIDERS – you can turbo-charge a new account with $750 in free bets to use on the game.



NFL Week 3 Betting Preview: Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

It’s off to the U.S Bank Stadium this Sunday and Canadian NFL fans will have plenty of interest in this one with both sides based just the other side of the border.

The Vikings made a winning start on week 1 with 23-7 success over Green Bay, but failed to back that success up last week going down 7-24 to the Eagles.

The Lions played well on NFL week 1 despite going down 38-35 to the Eagles and managed to carry that scoring form into week two with another stack of points on the board and a 36-27 win over Washington.

We last saw the sides in action back on Dec 5, 2021 with the Lions coming out on top (just) 29-27 that day.

However, the last repeat fixture at the U.S Bank Stadium saw the Vikings win 19-17 back in 2021 and Minnesota have won their last three home games against Detroit to suggest they are the bet this Sunday.

This is further backed up with the Viking having won 7 of their last 9 against Detroit.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Stats

Played: 121

Lions Wins: 40

Vikings Wins: 79

Tied: 2

Key Stat: Minnesota have won 7 of their last 9 vs Detroit

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Money Line Match Betting

Bet Money Line Play Minnesota Vikings

-245 Detroit Lions

+205

NFL Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 22 – 26, 2022)

Thursday Sept 22, 2022

8:15 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Thurs Sep 22

Sunday Sept 25, 2022



1:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts Sun Sep 25

1:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Sun Sep 25

1:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans Sun Sep 25

1:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets Sun Sep 25

1:00 Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Sun Sep 25

1:00 Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears Sun Sep 25

1:00 Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders Sun Sep 25

1:00 Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots Sun Sep 25

1:00 Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings Sun Sep 25

16:05 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Sep 25

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals Sun Sep 25

16:25 Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Sep 25

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun Sep 25

Monday Sept 26, 2022



8:20 San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos Mon Sep 26

8:15 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Mon Sep 26