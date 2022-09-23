Canada NFL Betting Promo Code For $750 Green Bay vs Tampa Bay Free Bet From Everygame

It’s NFL week 3, it’s the battle of ‘The Bays’ and it’s Brady vs Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers make the trip south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and by using our dedicated Everygame Sportsbook NFL promo code – INSIDERS – you can head into the big match with $750 in free bets.

How To Use Everygame NFL Promo Code For Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers



One of the big highlights from week 3 in the NFL is the Packers vs Buccaneers – so who will come out on top in what we’re calling the ‘Battle Of The Bays’?

Canadian NFL fans will also have a big link with Green Bay – seeing as it borders Canada – and despite the Packers facing a long trip south we can still expect plenty of maple leaf residents making the journey.

So, if you are watching the big game – live, or at home in Canada, then you can snap up a stack of FREE BETS with list below, or just side with our featured Sportsbook here – EVERYGAME – who will give new players a tasty $750 in free NFL bets

Take full advantage of a new Everygame Sportsbook account by also claiming a maximum $750 in free bets by using our dedicated Everygame promo code – INSIDERS.

It’s easy to do and will only take a few moments to complete.

Open Your Everygame Account HERE Deposit using our special promo code – INSIDERS You can deposit $250 (up to three times), which will get you $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Then, start making your Packers vs Buccaneers bets

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

The Best Canada NFL Sports Betting Sites 2022 ($11,150 In Free Bets)

How Do I Place A NFL Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bet With My Everygame Bonus In Canada?

Once you’ve joined with Everygame and made your first deposit, then providing you’ve used our promo code – INDSIDERS – then you’ll have a nice free bet credited to your account.

Then, to place a bet with your bonus – just follow our pointers below and you’ll see how simple it is to claim your $750 free bet and start placing wagers with your Everygame bonus which, if you wanted, you can use on Sunday’s Packers vs Buccaneers match (see full fixtures for NFL week 3 below) if you wanted.

Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the Everygame site

site Click on ‘American Football’ in their left navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest betting odds

Click on the Packers vs Buccaneers match to bring up more markets (see full week 3 fixtures below)

match to bring up more markets (see full week 3 fixtures below) Find the market you want to bet on and click the odds (this will bring up a bet slip)

Populate your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus

It’s Brady vs Rodgers In The Battle Of The Quarterbacks

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game sees the fourth clash between the future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – as you can see the stats are tight, but who’ll come out on top this weekend?

Tom Brady (Tampa) Stats Per Season Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) 4138 Yards 4085 30.0 Touchdown Passes 31.5 9.9 Interceptions Thrown 7.0 63.8% Avg Completion Percentage 64.6%

NFL Week 3 Betting Preview: Packers vs Buccaneers



If the match betting between Sunday’s game between Green Bay and Tampa Bay suggests we are in for a close-run game. The Sportsbooks are having trouble splitting the sides in a game that a lot will also revolve around the star quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers make the long trip south full of confidence after a 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears last week, which was their first win of the season after losing on the opening weekend to the Vikings 7-23.

Green Bay will face a Tampa Bay side at the Raymond James Stadium that will be led by Tom Brady, and, just like Green Bay, the Bucs will come into the game on a high after a win over New Orleans last weekend 20-10. With an opening week success over Dallas too, that means Tampa are still unbeaten this season and with home advantage this Sunday too they just get the verdict.

The sides last met on Jan 24, 2021 and that ended in a win for Tampa on the road at Green Bay 31-26, while the last time this fixture was played was on Oct 18, 2020 and that was another win for the Buccaneers 10-38.

Green Bay vs Tampa Bay Stats

Played: 57

Packers Wins: 33

Buccaneers Wins: 23

Tied: 1

Key Stat: Tampa have won their last two against the Packers

Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Match Betting

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers

1.95 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1.86

Current Everygame Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus Bonus Description Promo Code Claim Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 100% deposit match on first 3x$250 deposits – up to $750 (no staking required) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS Claim bonus

Everygame NFL Promo Code: $750 In Free Bets for NFL Week 3



We showcase the Everygame $750 NFL Free Bet Offer – just what you need to complete and also what you’ll get in return.

After setting up your new Everygame account then you are just a few clicks away from claiming a $250 bonus on your FIRST THREE DEPOSITS.

Deposit $250 using promo code INSIDERS into your new Everygame account, you’ll then be credited with a $250 bonus to use. Or, if you prefer, deposit $100, you’ll get a $100 bonus – and so on, you get the picture!

The bonus is that you can repeat the dose on this with your first three deposits and, therefore, cash-in up to a MAXIMUM of $750 (if you deposit $250 each time, $250 x 3 = $750). Easy as 1-2-3.

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)

This offer is available for new customers from North America only.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up

within 100 days of the sign-up The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

NFL Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 22 – 26, 2022)

Thursday Sept 22, 2022

8:15 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns Thurs Sep 22

Sunday Sept 25, 2022



1:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts Sun Sep 25

1:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Sun Sep 25

1:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans Sun Sep 25

1:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets Sun Sep 25

1:00 Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Sun Sep 25

1:00 Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears Sun Sep 25

1:00 Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders Sun Sep 25

1:00 Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots Sun Sep 25

1:00 Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings Sun Sep 25

16:05 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Sep 25

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals Sun Sep 25

16:25 Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Sep 25

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun Sep 25

Monday Sept 26, 2022



8:20 San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos Mon Sep 26

8:15 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Mon Sep 26