Can you rely completely on your trucker’s insurance in case of an accident?

Trucking is an inherently dangerous profession, with hundreds of thousand truck-related accidents each year. The average cost of damages in a truck-related accident is about $100,000. Without the right amount of coverage, truckers can lose their entire livelihood in an accident.

Truckers often work in less than favorable weather, drive on challenging roads and navigate traffic, all while meeting tight deadlines. When accidents happen, many truckers wonder if they can rely on their insurance policies to cover their injuries and property damage. In most cases, the answer is yes, but there are a few things to consider when making a truck accident claim.

Truck accident insurance types

What your insurance covers is determined by the type of policy you have. In the following, we will discuss the main coverage types: primary liability insurance, comprehensive coverage, and occupational accident insurance.

Primary liability insurance

Primary liability insurance covers the truck driver for property damages and bodily injuries if they are at fault. Every driver on the road must carry a minimum of $750,000 in coverage. However, many truckers take out additional insurance to cover accidents that cause more damage. This policy covers the injuries and damage suffered by the other driver but does not cover any losses that the driver incurs.

One of the first things a truck driver should do when involved in an accident is to contact a professional truck accident lawyer who can help sort out the logistics of filing a claim and getting the money needed to recover.

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive coverage is more expensive than a primary liability but covers the driver’s injuries and vehicle damage, regardless of who is at fault for the accident. This policy can be viewed as an investment that can end up saving thousands of dollars in expensive repair bills.

Occupational accident insurance

The most common type of trucker’s insurance is occupational accident insurance. This is customized for motor carriers, contract semi-drivers, and owner-operators. One of the mistakes that many truckers make is believing that workers’ compensation will cover them in case of a traffic accident. While worker’s comp will provide relief for company drivers, it does not typically apply to owner-operators.

Occupational accident insurance will cover drivers while they are unable to work. Because of the physical nature of trucking, even a minor accident can leave an employee unable to work for long periods.

This insurance will not only cover the driver’s injuries but also give the cash needed to cover daily living expenses while recovering. This type of insurance also covers the cost of medication and other out-of-pocket expenses that arise from the accident.

Is it worth getting occupational accident insurance?

While most owner-operators and contract semi-drivers buy their own policies, some motor carriers require these from everybody. Even if it is not mandatory, it will give you extra protection and peace of mind, knowing that you are completely covered. These policies are typically fairly inexpensive since they are purchased as add-ons to other policies.

One of the most common problems we see in the industry is drivers who think they are well-covered, only to get into an accident and find out they are not. This can have huge financial consequences on their lives.

Trucking accidents are unfortunately common. Many passenger car drivers simply don’t know how to drive near trucks, road conditions are often a hazard, and trying to meet deadlines sometimes means driving on less than favorable roads.

Having the best coverage ensures that you will not have to worry about financial ruin in the event of a crash. Several insurance policies cover everything from accidents to theft. These can protect your finances while also providing you with the cash you need after an accident.

In case of an accident, seek legal assistance

Truck accident attorneys have worked with many truckers over the years, from owner-operators to contractors and company drivers. If you have been hurt, it may be challenging to sort out the legalities of insurance contracts and coverage. Let the experts handle it for you. Many law firms offer a free initial consultation. Even one session can be highly beneficial and clarify any uncertainties you might have.

Story by Michelle Eddy. Eddy is a staunch consumer advocate, fresh libertarian convert, and proud mother of three. Besides her legal career, she enjoys blogging about topics related to her expertise and life experiences, like parenting, child development, education, and law. In her writings, Michelle places emphasis on helping people to fight for their rights. She also works as a collaborative editor for Laborde Earles Law Firm. Her favorite quote is: “Sir, we are outnumbered 10 to 1″. “Then, it is a fair fight”.

