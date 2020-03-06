Can you mix different CBD products?
Have you noticed how CBD oil seems to be everywhere right now? Besides buying online, you can buy CBD oil at natural food stores, alternative healing centers, pet supply stores, groceries, and even near the register at some gas stations.
CBD (Cannabidiol) oil was federally legalized in the December 2018 U.S. Farm Bill (though a few states have adopted stricter legislature since that time, so check with your local and state authorities for laws in your area). This legalization of cannabis products containing <0.3% THC created a boom in the CBD industry. CBD is now readily available and commonly used.
CBD works in conjunction with your body’s ECS (Endocannabinoid System). Additionally, CBD is non-intoxicating, making it a viable day to day alternative to marijuana for many individuals.
What Kind of CBD Products Exist?
You can find CBD in a variety of products, including:
- Tinctures
- Softgels and capsules
- Edibles and treats
- Transdermal patches
- Pet treats and tinctures
- Lotions, salves, and creams
- Bath bombs and beauty products
Some states and local municipalities have specific regulations regarding how CBD oil can be manufactured, packaged, and marketed, as well as what types of retail products it can be added to.
Purchasing pure CBD oil in tincture form lets you add CBD to your own favorite lotions, beverages, etc. You can even combine CBD products, depending on what effects and results you’re looking to achieve.
How to Take CBD
Essentially, CBD can be taken in three ways:
- You can swallow CBD, take it in capsule or softgel form, or buy CBD gummies, treats, and foods. You can also add CBD oil to your own foods and beverages, such as smoothies, coffee, and salad dressings. You can feed CBD treats to your pet, or dispense CBD oil to them orally.
- Many people believe this method provides the fastest absorption rate. To take CBD oil orally, use a CBD tincture with a built-in dropper and dispense the desired amount under the tongue. Hold in place for about 15 seconds, then swish and swallow. For best results, avoid eating or drinking anything (including water) for about 30 minutes.
- CBD can be rubbed vigorously into the skin. This method works well for sore, tired, or stiff muscles. CBD can also be added to your favorite lotion, skincare product, or lube, and it can be incorporated into homemade bath bombs as well.
Can You Mix Different CBD Products?
Yes, you can mix different CBD products. The main thing to keep in mind when mixing CBD products is that different methods have different absorption rates and times, and you’ll want to read labels carefully if you’re aiming for a specific dosage. For example, CBD edibles may take longer to feel the effects, and will likely have less CBD in them, as compared to a CBD tincture or capsule.
It’s up to you to do your diligence and understand the ins and outs of how to take CBD oil. Whether you’re looking to take it for a specific reason or are curious about what the fuss is all about it – take the time to learn how it works before jumping on the bandwagon.
