Can the Lakers win the championship?

Published Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

By Nick Ballistreri

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the resumed NBA season with a record of 49-14, and hold a 5.5 game lead for the #1 seed in the Western Conference. Oddsmakers love the Lakers chances to win it all, as most sportsbooks have them with the best odds at +200.

When the top two options on a team are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they’re always going to be in the championship conversation. When play resumes, they will be rested and motivated to help James win his 4th ring.

There is no question the Lakers can win the NBA Championship this season. They have arguably the best 1-2 punch in the league, and a supporting cast of role players do more than enough to win games. I’d be surprised if the Lakers don’t make it to at least the Western Conference Finals, and at this moment, they’re my pick to win the whole thing.

What’s At Stake

You can argue that there is the most at stake for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. To put it simply, their window is short. Yes, it is expected that Anthony Davis will be donning the purple and gold long-term, however, LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. James is already 35 years old, and while he hasn’t shown too many signs of slowing down, he’s been riddled by more injuries than he’s used to. That’s father time, and he’s currently undefeated.

The Lakers need to win this season. The Clippers will only be getting better with their young pieces still in their prime, and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to continue to build up their roster to ensure Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in town. Although the Lakers won’t have a traditional home court advantage this season in Disney, they’re still expected to be the #1 seed, and in theory, that plays to their advantage.

Why The Lakers Are The Favorite

According to the NBA odds, the Lakers are the betting favorite at most sportsbooks with odds set at +200. The reason for this is simple: they have arguably the most talented roster in the league, led by the one player who has a legitimate case to be considered the best player of all time. Not only that, Anthony Davis is a bonafide superstar, and this duo has proven that they not only can work together, they can thrive.

Around these two is a solid group of role players. Kyle Kuzma has had an inconsistent season, but he’s shown the ability to score 20+ on any given night. Rajon Rondo isn’t the player he used to be, but he’s always been an above average floor general and he’s developed a shot from deep this season. Danny Green is one of the most underrated signings of last year’s offseason. Green is coming off a championship in Toronto where he played an integral role, knocking down open shots and playing above average defense. He’ll be looking to do the same this time. Down low, the Lakers have a rejuvenated Dwight Howard, who will be looking to win a ring in Orlando after failing to do so as their alpha dog.

Conclusion

The answer to this question is simple. Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the top NBA picks to win a championship this season, and they have all the pieces to do it. LeBron James has proven to be on a mission, and he’s not ready to take a backseat yet, as evidenced by his impressive performances against the Clippers and Bucks right before the season was suspended. He has the supporting cast to do it, and this season is as wide open as ever. I expect the Lakers to not only win the Western Conference, but cut down the nets in Disneyland this year.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments