Can Ryan Moore Win The Irish Derby For The First Time?

Top jockey – Ryan Moore – has won most of the big races on the world horse racing calendar. However – did you know Ryan Moore is still to win the Irish Derby? Something that is fairly remarkable considering his main supporter – Aidan O’Brien – has won the race 14 times! But this could all change in 2022 as Moore has been booked to ride Tuesday, who was recently supplemented for the Irish Derby by the Ballydoyle team.



Ryan Moore Has Had 9 Irish Derby Rides and They’ve All Lost



Despite not having won the Irish Derby yet the ‘good news’ for Ryan Moore is that he’s got a great chance of breaking his Irish Derby hoodoo after trainer Aidan O’Brien has supplemented their recent Epsom Oaks winner – Tuesday – for this Saturday’s race.

Moore has ridden in the Irish Derby nine times – all for either trainers Aidan O’Brien or Sir Michael Stoute – but the best he’s managed is two seconds with Anthony Van Dyck (2019) and Idaho (2016).

He was last seen in Irish Derby action in 2021 on High Definition, but that 9/4 fav could only manage 10th, while he’s also had a runner in the race for the Queen when he rode Her Majesty’s Carlton House in 2011, but was again beaten as the market leader at 5/4.

In total, of Moore’s nine Irish Derby rides, six have been sent of as favorite and they’ve all been beaten.

Can Ryan Moore Break His Irish Derby Duck In 2022 On Tuesday?



Many punters will feel that Ryan Moore’s first Irish Derby win isn’t far away and having already been confirmed to ride the recenlty supplemented – Tuesday – for trainer Aidan O’Brien, then he’s got a leading chance.

Tuesday was last seen winning the Epsom Oaks in decent fashion – beating the useful Emily Upjohn, with the pair pulling well clear of the rest. Tuesday is a rare filly to be running in the Irish Derby too, with the last winning female horse to win the Irish Derby – Balanchine in 1994, with a certain Frankie Dettori riding.

The vibes coming out of the Ballydoyle camp are that Tuesday has done really well since her Epsom Oaks win and this is backed up with connections forking out the extra cash to get her into Saturday’s big Curragh race. (See Aidan O’Brien’s thoughts below)

Tuesday is also the top-rated horse in the field (117) and being a filly will get a handy 3lbs allowance from the colts in the race – she’s certainly got a huge chance based on that, espectially as O’Brien feels the horse has got better since her last Epsom run too!

Tuesday, however, is still unlikely to go off as the 2022 Irish Derby favorite as the recent Epsom Derby third – Westover @ 6/4 with 888Sport– is still in the race and heads the market with most bookmakers, with Tuesday @ 5/2 with 888Sport in as the new second favorite.

Aidan O’Brien told the Racing Post about Tuesday



“She seems to have come out of Epsom well, obviously we haven’t done too much since the Oaks, but anything she has done she has done well.”

“She just came out of the Oaks very well and she has kept progressing with every week that passes since the start of the year.

“I have said all along that she is only going to get better with time given her age but it is one thing saying it, it is another thing doing it on the track. She has done it. Physically every week she has just got stronger and everybody involved with her has been very happy.”

888Sport 2022 Irish Derby Betting

Irish Trainer Aidan O’Brien Has Won The Irish Derby 14 Times

Top Irish horse racing handler – Aidan O’Brien – has a superb record in the Irish Derby, having won the race a staggering 14 times. In fact, no other trainer has won the Irish Derby more times – with the first of those successes coming in 1997 with Desert King and the most recent in 2020 with Santiago.

This year we can expect another strong hand from O’Brien as he goes in search of his 15th Irish Derby win. Away from the already mentioned – Tuesday – he’s also got Anchorage, recent Ascot winner – Changingoftheguard, Epsom Derby 6th Stone Age and Temple Of Artemis in the race as we are left with 16 Irish Derby runners this latest declaration stage (Tuesday).

Aidan O’Brien’s Past Irish Derby winners

Desert King (1997)

Galileo (2001)

High Chaparral (2002)

Dylan Thomas (2006)

Soldier of Fortune (2007)

Frozen Fire (2008)

Fame and Glory (2009)

Cape Blanco (2010)

Treasure Beach (2011)

Camelot (2012)

Australia (2014)

Capri (2017)

Sovereign (2019)

Santiago (2020)

Time, Date and Venue For 2022 Irish Derby

🕙Time: 3:45pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 25th June 2022

🏇Racecourse: The Curragh

💰 Winner: €570,000

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Recent Irish Derby Winners

2021 – HURRICANE LANE (4/1)

2020 – SANTIAGO (2/1 fav)

2019 – SOVEREIGN (33/1)

2018 – LATROBE (14/1)

2017 – CAPRI (6/1)

2016 – HARZAND (4/6 fav)

2015 – JACK HOBBS (10/11 fav)

2014 – AUSTRALIA (1/8 fav)

2013 – TRADING LEATHER (6/1)

2012 – CAMELOT (1/5 fav)

2011 – TREASURE BEACH (7/2)

2010 – CAPE BLANCO (7/2)

2009 – FAME AND GLORY (8/11 fav)

2008 – FROZEN FIRE (16/1)

2007 – SOLDIER OF FORTUNE (5/1)

2006 – DYLAN THOMAS (9/2 fav)

2005 – HURRICANE RUN (4/5 fav)

2004 – GREY SWALLOW (10/1)

2003 – ALAMSHAR (4/1)

Irish Derby Betting Trends and Stats

19/19 – Raced within the last 5 weeks

16/19 – Won by an Irish-based yard

16/19 – Favourites that were placed in the top 4

15/19 – Returned 6/1 or shorter in the betting

15/19 – Won a Group race before

15/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before

14/19 – Had 3 or more wins in their career

14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out

13/19 – Failed to win their last race

13/19 – Ran in the Epsom Derby last time out

13/19 – Had never raced at the Curragh before

11/19 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien (won the race 14 times in total)

8/19 – Placed in the Epsom Derby (3 winners, Harzand, Australia & Camelot)

4/19 – Previous Group 1 winners

4/19 – Ridden by Seamie Heffernan

2/19 – Ridden by William Buick

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 6/1

Jockey Ryan Moore has NEVER won the Irish Derby

Watch Hurricane Lane Winning The 2021 Irish Derby

Irish Derby Times, Dates and Race Names

Curragh: Saturday 25th June 2022

1:25 – Dubai Duty Free Dash Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 6f RTV

2:00 – Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap (3yo+) 7f RTV

2:35 – Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes (Listed) (3yo+) 1m RTV

3:05 – GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2) (2yo) 6f RTV

3:45 – Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1) (3yo) 1m4f RTV

4:20 – ARM Holding International Stakes (Group 3) (3yo+) 1m2f RTV

4:50 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (3yo+) 1m RTV

5:25 – Dubai Duty Free Handicap (4yo+) 1m2f RTV

