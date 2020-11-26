Can CBD help with sleep?

Do you have sleepless nights? Are you having difficulty falling asleep, forget staying asleep?

CBD for sleep or cannabidiol is the way out.

Yes, it’s a cousin of marijuana, but no, it’s not what you’re thinking.

CBD has a wide array of health benefits, unknown to many. For one, CBD doesn’t let you go high. Derived from the Hemp plant, often thought of as marijuana, but, it’s the cousin of marijuana.

How does CBD help eliminate sleeping disorders?

American Sleep Association, in a recent study, had over 66% of participants getting better sleep scores after taking CBD. Their anxiety scores and sleep difficulties decreased with time too – suggesting cannabinoids can actually help improve sleep.

If you’re having difficulty sleeping, you need to take a look at the underlying cause.

It can be anything from depression, anxiety, excess caffeine intake, to taking certain medications.

CBD interacts with the ECS or the Endocannabinoids in the body and alleviates the pain – or anxiety and stress – and helps you to have better sleep. Apart from helping you wake up refreshed, it has other medicinal benefits. Many take CBD to deal with issues like:

Anxiety

Nausea

Depression

Diabetes

Vomiting

Health benefits of using CBD

CBD offers plenty of health benefits, along with eliminating sleeping disorders. It is not a psychoactive substance. Instead, it has a therapeutic effect on the body.

Depending on the type of health concern, you can use CBD either as oil, powder, cream, or gel. Here is how it can help you.

It treats anxiety and reduces stress.

Research states that CBD can treat epilepsy.

CBD helps reduce inflammation.

It relieves pain, such as muscle pain and arthritis.

May help treat cancer.

Has the ability to treat stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, although ongoing research is needed

How to use CBD for sleep

CBD comes in multiple variants – available as vape concentrates and as gummies too. Though there is a potential risk to the respiratory system due to vape, it’s still a viable alternative.

Are you wondering how much of it should you take at one go? An ideal dosage of CBD can be anywhere between 25 mg to 1000 mg. Consume in low dosages initially to see how well your body reacts to it.

You can increase the amount slowly if you don’t see any side effects. While you may not observe significant changes to your sleeping disorder right away, it will reduce your symptoms over time. It’s best to start slow, so that you can find the minimum effective dosage for your problem.

Side effects of CBD

Now, it is rare to experience side effects. Even if you do experience it, it’s going to be minimal. That being said, over-the-counter CBD medications may not be that effective.

Here are some of the common side effects in case you experience it.

Might observe weight loss or gain

Can experience diarrhoea

Can cause fatigue

Final thoughts

In a nutshell, CBD for sleep can help eliminate insomnia by reducing the causes of the same. And it’s just not that – you can also treat several other conditions quickly and effectively with minimal side effects.

Having the right dosage at the outset helps avoid any side effects and different strains may be beneficial for different people. Consulting your doctor before taking CBD is always the best idea to stay away from additional problems.

If you ever thought CBD is for recreational purposes only, get that off your mind. You can use it to treat your everyday problems. Insomnia shouldn’t keep you up all night.

Story by Robert Carney

