Campbell’s Mountain Road in Nelson County closed Monday
Route 814, Campbell’s Mountain Road in Nelson County, is closed to thru traffic from Route 56, Crabtree Falls Highway to the Blue Ridge Parkway on Monday, May 6 for chip seal surface treatment, weather permitting.
Chip seal combines asphalt and crushed rock to improve the road surface.
Current traffic information will be available by calling 511 or online at www.511virginia.org.
