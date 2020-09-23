Campaign working to emphasize importance of flu shots

More than 60 entities, including hospitals and healthcare providers and organizations representing state and local government, businesses, educators, and many other stakeholders and communities of interest in the Commonwealth, have joined together to issue a statement to promote the importance of getting a flu shot.

“As in-person and virtual school years resume and flu season approaches, now is the time to get a flu vaccine. Doing so is an important precaution that provides a measure of relief to those who are vaccinated – it is one less thing to worry about during the time of COVID-19,” the statement relates.

It is estimated that 39 million Americans became ill with the flu in the 2019-2020 flu season, leading to an estimated 18 million medical visits, 410,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths.

CDC data shows that just 45.3 percent of U.S. adults and 62.6 percent of children received the vaccine in the 2018-2019 flu season. The Commonwealth outperformed the national average for adults (50.6 percent) and children (69.6 percent) during the 2018-2019 flu season.

To support the Virginia flu shot effort, Lyft, the ride-sharing company, is offering ride credits for people traveling to get a flu shot.

Virginians can use the code VAFIGHTSFLU for rides to and from vaccination sites. Ride credits will be available until Dec. 31, 2020 and additional terms may apply.

In addition to this statement, a radio public service announcement that encourages Virginians to get a flu shot has been produced and shipped to stations across the Commonwealth.

