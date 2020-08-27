Campaign demands UVA cancel student move-in, address racial inequality

#ActFastUVA is demanding that the University of Virginia abandon its “hybrid with remote option” learning model for the fall and cancel move-in for the majority of undergraduates, citing safety concerns.

The campaign also cites student activists’ demands for the school to end its relationship with Charlottesville police and cut funding for its own police department as part of its stated mission to address pervasive racial inequality at the University.

The #ActFastUVA campaign is organized by United Campus Workers of Virginia, a new union composed of UVA undergraduate and graduate student workers, faculty, and staff.

UCW-VA was formed over the summer as a direct result of growing dissatisfaction with the University’s repeated sidelining of student and worker input when developing its pandemic response.

Groups cited in the campaign include UVA’s Black Student Alliance, the Young Democratic Socialists of America, and Defund CPD, among others.

The union sees this fall semester’s campaign as laying the foundation for greater worker power at UVA moving forward.

UVA students, faculty, and staff, as well as members of the Charlottesville community, can sign on to the campaign’s demands here.

