Camp L.I.T. ignites for second year in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County

A new generation of firefighters started their journey this week in Harrisonburg.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue (RCFR) welcomed nearly 20 young women on Monday, July 15, to the start of the second annual Camp L.I.T. The program, an all-girls fire camp for girls ages 13 to 16, teaches attendees about the skills and careers of first responders.

L.I.T. stands for Leadership, Integrity and Trailblazer, representing core qualities emphasized throughout the week.

“This camp is an excellent and unique opportunity for these young women to really get a chance to see what a career as a first responder is like,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. “We really appreciate the partnership with Rockingham County in offering the best possible programming to these young women.”

Campers will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on training both at the HFD training grounds and the Massanutten Technical Center Fire and Rescue Program facilities. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to tour the HFD Larry Shifflett Fire Museum, a fire station and the Emergency Communications Center.

“Camp L.I.T. is so much more than a fire/rescue camp – it is an opportunity for young women to work on personal development and empowerment to help them succeed in all aspects of their lives,” Harrisonburg Fire Department Public Education Officer Lieutenant Erin Stehle explained.

(Above) HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle talks with campers touring a fire station. (Left) A camper sits behind the wheel of a HFD Tower 1.

Following last year’s inaugural camp, several campers pursued additional training opportunities with one earning Firefighter I and II certifications as well as her Hazmat Operations certification. Another camper completed her Emergency Medical Technician certification.

