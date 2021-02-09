Calm in Chaos: JMU exhibit explores how students are coping with uncertainty

ArtWorks Gallery at James Madison University will open a new exhibition, Calm in Chaos, featuring the work of JMU students displaying how they are coping in the current, unstable state of the world.

The exhibit opens on Monday, Feb. 15 with an online artist talk at 7 p.m.

“For our first exhibition of 2021, I wanted to do something that meets the moment and reflects on the environment we are currently living in. Thus, Calm in Chaos was born,” said ArtWorks Gallery Director Jason Starr. “Mental health has always been an issue for college students, but with the ongoing pandemic, the crisis has only worsened. This exhibition acts as an outlet for students to express how they are dealing with the current state of the world and allows the audience to see into the mindsets of students. We aim for this exhibition to act as an open dialogue about mental health and its relationship to art.”

Calm in Chaos features a variety of mediums to express the artists’ emotional response to current society and how they found tranquility during this time of adversity. The JMU students taking part in the exhibition come from a variety of majors and skills.

The online exhibition will run through March 20 at artworksgallery. wixsite.com/artworksgallery.

Registration for the online opening is available on Facebook: fb.me/e/2bf31yUGR.

