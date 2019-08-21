Call for submissions for fire hydrant painting project

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project, Albemarle County Service Authority, and the County of Albemarle are seeking submissions for the artistic design of fire hydrants.

This initial pilot program, Art On Fire, seeks to hire up to five artists to creatively paint five hydrants in Albemarle County.

Each artist awarded will receive ​$300 for the design and painting of the hydrant​. Approved paint as well as brushes and tarps will be provided to the chosen artists.

Fire hydrant locations vary from residential to commercial. Design proposals may be abstract or representative. The goal of each design should be to contribute a sense of unique identity and meaningful beautification to each chosen area. Designs should be visually stimulating and contribute to and/or reflect community culture.

A team of community stakeholders will choose a winning proposal for each location. It is the hope of the community and key stakeholders that this project will serve as a model for future projects that utilize the power of inspired creativity to transform our perception and interaction with neighborhoods and public spaces.

More information and details on how to submit can be found at: ​http://thebridgepai.org/art-on-fire.

