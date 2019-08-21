Call for submissions for fire hydrant painting project
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Charlottesville Mural Project, Albemarle County Service Authority, and the County of Albemarle are seeking submissions for the artistic design of fire hydrants.
This initial pilot program, Art On Fire, seeks to hire up to five artists to creatively paint five hydrants in Albemarle County.
Each artist awarded will receive $300 for the design and painting of the hydrant. Approved paint as well as brushes and tarps will be provided to the chosen artists.
Fire hydrant locations vary from residential to commercial. Design proposals may be abstract or representative. The goal of each design should be to contribute a sense of unique identity and meaningful beautification to each chosen area. Designs should be visually stimulating and contribute to and/or reflect community culture.
A team of community stakeholders will choose a winning proposal for each location. It is the hope of the community and key stakeholders that this project will serve as a model for future projects that utilize the power of inspired creativity to transform our perception and interaction with neighborhoods and public spaces.
More information and details on how to submit can be found at: http://thebridgepai.org/art-on-fire.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.