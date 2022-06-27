California Sportsbook Promo Code: Wimbledon Free Bets

Wimbledon 2022 is here, and what a prospect we have ahead of the next two weeks of enthralling tennis action. Newcomers and established legends have all been tipped in one of the most competitive line-ups in recent memory.

What Can I Bet On For Wimbledon 2022?

There are hundreds of markets to use your brand new free bets on, and there is sure to be lots of value to be had in this year’s tournament.

Of course, predicting the outright winner is the obvious market and Novak Djokovic is currently favourite to retain his title having won last year. However, betting on individual matches, individual set winners, winning margins and beyond all make up just selection of markets among hundreds over the course of the next two weeks.

Wimbledon 2022 Odds | Outright Winner

World no.1 and 2 Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will both be absent, making the path a little clearer for the current champion Novak Djokovic to retain his title.

Elsewhere, emerging young talent in Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime could well make a serious imprint in this year’s competition having hit the ground running on the circuit this year, while 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal will be eager to add another Wimbledon title to his roster having not won here since 2010.

See below for the latest BetOnline odds for Wimbledon 2022.

Player Ouright Odds Play Novak Djokovic 8/11 Matteo Berettini 11/5 Rafael Nadal 9/4 Carlos Alcaraz 100/1 Hubert Hurkacz 100/1 Felix Aliassime 250/1 Stefanos Tsitsipas 250/1 Marin Cilic 250/1

