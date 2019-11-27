Caldwell upsets Norfolk State in Fort Myers Tournament, 64-54

Caldwell University outscored the Norfolk State men’s basketball team by 14 in the second half, stunning the Spartans 64-54 on Wednesday evening at OceanFirst Bank Center.

The Cougars scored the upset in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament at Monmouth, getting to the free throw line 34 times while holding NSU to just 33 percent shooting from the field. The Spartans were also hurt by foul trouble, 14 in the first half and 26 total fouls for the game.

They did lead at the break, and never trailed by more than five during almost all of the second half. The Spartans evened the score in the last few minutes of the game, but they were held to without a field goal after that as Caldwell pulled ahead at the charity stripe.

The Cougars made 48 percent in the second half, including all four of their 3-pointers in the game. They were also 14-of-18 from the free throw, part of a 26-of-34 effort in the game.

Senior Steven Whitley led NSU (3-4) with 12 points on 6-of-11 shooting with four steals, three rebounds and three assists. He was the only player in double figures for the Spartans.

Vaughn Covington made 11-of-14 from the free throw line, and 4-of-7 from the floor, for 20 points for Caldwell. Eric Johnson-Alford added 15 points and nine rebounds, connecting on 6-of-7 from the line as well.

Way before the Cougars took the lead in the second half, they led in the early going as well. It did not last long, as NSU went up by a 12-6 edge five minutes into the contest. Buckets by junior Devante Carter and senior Jermaine Bishop were later followed by a 3-poiner from junior Kashaun Hicks. He eventually scored seven in the first 20 minutes to lead all scorers.

The Cougars tied the score at 22-22 thanks to four free throws in a minute and a half. Hicks had a layup and two free throws, and sophomore Joe Bryant Jr. made a layup that helped the Spartans go into the locker room with a 28-24 advantage.

Caldwell was held to 27 percent shooting in the first half and 38 percent for the game.

The Cougars began the second half on a 13-4 run that gave them a five-point edge at 37-32. Whitley almost single-handily tied the score after making four buckets in five minutes of work. Carter kept it close with a 3-point play at the 6:29 mark, and free throws from Hicks tied the score at 51-51 with four and a half minutes to go.

But the Spartans did not score for the next three and a half minutes. The Cougars pushed the lead to five during that time, although NSU had opportunities, including in the last minute and a half. But over the last four minutes of play, the Spartans scored just three points, all via free throws.

They did force 19 Cougar turnovers, and NSU outscored them 28-16 in points in the paint. But the Spartans made just two 3-pointers for the evening, and they were 14-of-22 from the free throw line.

Hicks scored nine points, and Carter added eight with a team-high seven rebounds. Bishop was held to single digits for the first time this season with seven points.

NSU will take on host Monmouth on Wednesday night at 7 to close out the tournament.

