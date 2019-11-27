Cadets chosen to highlight the colors at Virginia Tech-UVA football game

Virginia Tech cadets Kayleigh Heather and Lyla Ruzzo will receive the flags at Friday’s football game against the University of Virginia.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag and lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games, three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Heather is a junior majoring in biological systems engineering in the College of Engineering. She is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC. She was chosen for being an outstanding first sergeant this semester. She has demonstrated time-management skills and dedication to helping and training those in her command.

Ruzzo is a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics, and economics in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. She is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC. She was chosen for her excellence as a fire team leader. She has mentored her team to become well-rounded individuals who are ready to lead.

