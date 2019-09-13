Cadets chosen to highlight colors at Furman-VT game

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag and lead the team onto the field. They deliver the flags to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance in the corps, render honor to the flags and carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Silvestri is a first-year cadet majoring in political science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. He is the recipient of a corps’ Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC. He was chosen for his performance and especially excelled in rifle drill and marching. Silvestri gave up an opportunity to play football at Furman University to transfer to Virginia Tech and give his goal to be an officer in the U.S. Army his full, undivided attention.

Herndon is a first-year cadet majoring in national security and foreign affairs in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Army ROTC. He was chosen for being a hard-working cadet with high standards. He selflessly helps other new cadets and goes above and beyond in all that he does.

Lynes is a first-year cadet majoring in international public policy in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. She is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and in Naval ROTC. She was chosen for showing exceptional followership and discipline. She shows great leadership potential and embodies all aspects of the university motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve).