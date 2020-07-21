Cadence Inc. celebrates 35 years in business

Published Tuesday, Jul. 21, 2020, 6:16 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Cadence Inc. is celebrating its 35th anniversary as a leading contract manufacturer of advanced products, technologies, and services to medical device, diagnostics, aerospace, and commercial companies worldwide.

Originally founded as Specialty Blades in 1985 by engineer Martin Lightsey, the company developed a proprietary Computer Numeric Control sharpening process that featured precisely controlled, multiple step grinding and honing sequences to address the needs of companies requiring high performance custom-made blades.

Over the past 35 years, Cadence has continued the tradition of sharpening excellence by providing its customers with superior blades and needles, as well as rapidly expanding our technologies and services to include machining, tube fabrication, laser processing, metal stamping, finished device manufacturing and assembly, and much more.

Cadence now employs approximately 500 people with headquarters in Staunton and other locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

For more information on Cadence, visit the company’s website at cadenceinc.com.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments