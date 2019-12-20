Cadence appoints new VP of operations

Cadence Inc. announced that Chris McHugh is the company’s new vice president of operations, overseeing operations for the company’s five facilities.

Most recently, Chris served as the vice president of global operations and supply chain for Bemis Healthcare Packaging in New London, Wis.

Jack Abato, VP of operations at Cadence, will retire in the spring of 2020 after 42 years in the manufacturing industry, with eight of those years spent at Cadence.

“We are excited about the opportunity to have Chris as a key member of our executive team,” said Alan Connor, CEO at Cadence Inc. “The experience he brings to Cadence will only strengthen our commitment to excellence. I would also like to thank Jack for his contributions to Cadence over the past eight years. We certainly wish him the best in his retirement.”

In addition to McHugh’s role at Bemis Healthcare Packaging, he has over 22 years of operations experience and has served in various leadership roles at General Motors, Ford Motor Company, American Safety Razor and Tenneco.

McHugh has also led global supply chains and manufacturing operations in the U.S., U.K., the Republic of Ireland, China, Malaysia, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

About Cadence Inc.

Cadence Inc. is a contract manufacturing partner providing advanced products, technologies, and services to medical device, life science, industrial, and aerospace companies worldwide. Cadence employs approximately 575 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

For more information on Cadence, go to cadenceinc.com.

