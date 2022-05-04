Cadence announces appointment of Rob Werge as president, CEO

Published Wednesday, May. 4, 2022, 10:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Cadence has announced the appointment of Rob Werge as its new president and CEO.

Werge joins Cadence, a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices, with more than 30 years of experience in technology-driven contract manufacturing.

Cadence employs more than 500 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton, and the company has additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

“Rob joins us with significant leadership experience serving customers and supporting employees while driving value and growth,” said Cadence chairman Matt Jennings. “We are thrilled to have Rob joining us at this time, and I believe his unique skills and experience are perfectly positioned for the next stage of Cadence’s growth.”

During Werge’s career, he has held leadership positions with several other contract manufacturers, including Nypro and Phillips-Medisize. While at Nypro, Werge successfully led several global businesses including automotive, consumer electronics, and the India region. He had most recently served as vice president and general manager of the Global Commercial Division at Phillips-Medisize for the past seven years.

Werge brings a strong combination of technical, operational, and customer-facing experience tied to growth and operational results, along with customer and employee engagement.

“Cadence has a strong foundation, and I am excited about this opportunity to lead the efforts to accelerate our growth trajectory in the years to come,” said Werge. “Cadence has all of the key elements for continued success – a team of seasoned experts with highly technical solutions and a wide range of innovative capabilities, combined with a strong commitment to its customers.”

Like this: Like Loading...