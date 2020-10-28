Cadence adds Class 8 cleanroom at Virginia headquarters

Published Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, 10:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Cadence Inc. has announced the addition of an ISO Class 8 cleanroom at its Staunton headquarters, which will be used for development and manufacturing of novel medical devices.

“We are excited about expanding the capabilities at our Virginia facility,” said Chris McHugh, vice president of operations. “The addition of this new cleanroom, combined with our state-of-the-art facility and engineering resources, allows us to be more vertically integrated for our customers’ most complex products.”

This investment complements recent advancements in new product development to accelerate the onboarding of premium medical devices.

Cadence now offers certified cleanroom manufacturing options at two locations for maximum customer flexibility.

Cadence is a full-service contract manufacturer of specialized medical devices for medical companies worldwide. Our services range from initial product design through manufacturing, supply chain management, and full warehousing and logistics.

Cadence employs approximately 500 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

For more information on Cadence, visit cadenceinc.com.

Related

Comments