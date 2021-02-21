Cadence achieves bronze medal from EcoVadis for sustainability efforts

Staunton-based Cadence Inc. has been awarded a bronze medal for sustainability from EcoVadis, the world’s largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

Cadence’s rating derived from EcoVadis’ sustainability scorecard that provided performance data in four main categories – environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement.

“We are extremely proud of the bronze medal from EcoVadis,” said Chris McHugh, vice president of operations at Cadence, a full-service contract manufacturer for medical device, diagnostics, aerospace, and commercial companies worldwide. “Corporate social responsibility is important to our customers and this award confirms our commitment to sustainability for the betterment of our customers, stakeholders, employees, and the environment.”

Founded in 2007, EcoVadis has created a global network of more than 75,000 companies in over 160 countries that are sustainability rated. EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains.

Cadence employs approximately 500 people with its corporate headquarters in Staunton and additional locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

