CAAR raises $20K, helping to provide 80K meals to area residents in need

Published Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, 1:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® has announced its membership has raised over $20,000 during the month of July for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry program.

REALTORS® and affiliates of CAAR raised over $10,000, which was then matched by a $10,000 donation from Virginia Estates.

The MFP program was created to reach some of the Food Bank’s most vulnerable clients—those living in more rural areas with no access to commercial food providers and/or food assistance services. There are 11 MFP sites, where the Food Bank brings a truck full of fresh produce and shelf-stable proteins to be distributed to families in need. Eight of the MFPs are in the Charlottesville area, serving an average of 175 families per distribution.

“I can’t thank the members of CAAR enough,” said Millie Winstead, Director of Development for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Not only has their online fund drive been the largest we have received to date, but their generous donation will provide food for all eight mobile food pantries in Charlottesville for a month.”

“Our association and its members are integrated in our community, and we are continuously finding ways to help during these hard times,” said CAAR 2020 President Tom Woolfolk. “Knowing our donation is helping to deliver over 80,000 meals to families, children, and seniors, who would otherwise go without, means the absolute world to us.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments