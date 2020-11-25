CAAR raises $10K, helping to provide Thanksgiving fixings for 20,000 meals

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® has raised $10,000 during the month of November for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

REALTORS® and affiliates of CAAR raised $5,000, which was then matched by a $5,000 donation from Virginia Estates.

“The Thanksgiving season is a time to celebrate gratitude,” said CAAR 2020 President Tom Woolfolk. “This season, it is more important than ever to support our neighbors who may need help putting food on the table. We wanted to provide them this necessity so they can focus on spending time with their loved ones.”

“This time of year typically makes us pause and remember our blessings, and give thanks for them and for the people in our lives. I know there are many in our own community where that list feels short this year… but, we, at the Food Bank, have so many to include in our list,” said Millie Winstead, Development Director for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “The members of CAAR have time-and-time again shown their care and compassion for their neighbors, and for that we thank you!”

CAAR has raised over $30,000 for the Blue Ridge Food Bank, the equivalent of roughly 120,000 meals, in 2020.

