CAAR celebrates 2020 Annual Awards, REALTOR® Hall of Fame recipients

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® has announced the recipients of its annual awards and REALTOR® Hall of Fame for 2020.

The Affiliate of the Year recognizes a CAAR affiliate member who goes the extra step to help further the goals and objectives of the Association, CAAR members, their clients, and the community at large. The 2020 Affiliate of the Year award recipient was Megan Rodgers of Farm Credit of the Virginias.

The Rising Star of the Year award recognizes a REALTOR® member who has held an active salesperson’s license for 18 consecutive months or less and balances sales volume and education with CAAR events and civic duties. The 2020 Rising Star of the Year award recipient was Stephanie Woolfolk of RE/MAX Realty Specialists – Charlottesville.

The Sales Associate of the Year recognizes a REALTOR® who is a top sales producer, active in the Association and the community, and continues to improve his or her skills by engaging in continuing education courses and the achievement of professional designations. The 2020 Sales Associate of the Year award recipient was Mary Katherine King of Long & Foster – Old Ivy.

The REALTOR® Ethics in Action of the Year recognizes a REALTOR® who is sought out by other REALTORS® who are seeking advice and counsel on questions concerning the Code of Ethics and professional standards. The 2020 REALTOR® Ethics in Action award recipient was Quinton Beckham of Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville.

The REALTOR® of the Year honors a member who has participated in the REALTOR® Associations at the local, state, and national levels. Involvement in civic and community organizations is necessary, as is a high level of education and a dedication to the profession. The 2020 REALTOR® of the Year award recipient was Arleen Yobs of Nest Realty Group.

CAAR inducted Sue Plaskon of Long & Foster – Old Ivy to the CAAR REALTOR® Hall of Fame, the highest career honor. This accolade acknowledges outstanding and exceptional contributions for more than 25 years of continuous service to the local, state, and national Associations.

The 2020 Professional Honor Society & Awards Meeting was sponsored by Farm Credit of the Virginias.

