CAAR celebrates 2019 annual awards, REALTOR® Hall of Fame

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® has announced the recipients of its annual awards and REALTOR® Hall of Fame for 2019. The awards were presented on Thursday, March 12 at the Hillsdale Conference Center.

The Affiliate of the Year recognizes a CAAR affiliate member who goes the extra step to help further the goals and objectives of the Association, CAAR members, their clients, and the community at large. The 2019 award recipient was Zenas Choi of Towe Insurance Services.

The Rising Star of the Year award recognizes a REALTOR® member who has held an active salesperson’s license for 18 consecutive months or less and balances sales volume and education with CAAR events and civic duties. The 2019 award recipient was Kristin Sorokti of Story House Real Estate.

The Sales Associate of the Year recognizes a REALTOR® who is a top sales producer, active in the Association and the community, and continues to improve his or her skills by engaging in continuing education courses and the achievement of professional designations. The 2019 award recipient was Errin Searcy of Story House Real Estate.

The REALTOR® of the Year honors a member who has participated in the REALTOR® Associations at the local, state and national levels. Involvement in civic and community organizations is necessary, as is a high level of education and a dedication to the profession. The 2019 award recipient was Quinton Beckham of Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville.

To conclude the awards ceremony, CAAR inducted three members to the CAAR REALTOR® Hall of Fame, the highest career honor. These REALTORS® made significant, outstanding, and exceptional contributions to the local, state, and national Associations, and have served for a combined 120 years. Recipients included: Robin T. Amato of Real Estate III Commercial Properties, Percy Montague, IV of Montague, Miller & Co., and Judy Savage of Keller Williams Alliance – Charlottesville.

The 2019 Professional Honor Society & Awards Breakfast was sponsored by Hal Johnson of Guaranteed Rate. Photography provided by Tod Cohen Photography.

