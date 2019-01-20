CAAR celebrates 2018 annual awards, REALTOR® Hall of Fame recipients

The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® (CAAR) announced the recipients of its annual awards and REALTOR® Hall of Fame for 2018.

The awards were presented on Jan. 10 at the Boar’s Head Resort, following the installation of the CAAR 2019 Board of Officers and Directors.

The Affiliate of the Year recognizes a CAAR affiliate member who goes the extra step to help further the goals and objectives of the Association, CAAR members, their clients, and the community at large. The 2018 award recipient was Marcella Johnson of Towne First Mortgage.

The Rising Star of the Year award recognizes a REALTOR® member who has held an active salesperson’s license for 18 consecutive months or less and balances sales volume and education with CAAR events and civic duties. The 2018 award recipient was Ashley Jurney of Town LLC.

The Sales Associate of the Year recognizes a REALTOR® who is a top sales producer, active in the Association and the community, and continues to improve his or her skills by engaging in continuing education courses and the achievement of professional designations.

The 2018 award recipient was Erin Garcia of Loring Woodriff Real Estate Associates.

The REALTOR® Ethics in Action of the Year recognizes a REALTOR® who is sought out by other REALTORS® who are seeking advice and counsel on questions concerning the Code of Ethics and professional standards. The 2018 REALTOR® Ethics in Action award recipient was Amy Trumbull of Long & Foster – Historic Downtown.

The REALTOR® of the Year honors a member who has participated in the REALTOR® Associations at the local, state and national levels. Involvement in civic and community organizations is necessary, as is a high level of education and a dedication to the profession. The 2018 award recipient was James Dickerson of Charlottesville Solutions.

Immediate Past President Arleen Yobs presented both Denise Ramey and Ginger Slavic with a prestigious President’s Award. This award is given to members who’ve made significant contributions to the Association’s success in the past year.

To conclude the awards ceremony, CAAR inducted three members to the CAAR REALTOR® Hall of Fame, the highest career honor. These REALTORS® made significant, outstanding, and exceptional contributions to the local, state, and national Associations, and have served for a combined 136 years. Recipients included: Gaby Hall of ERA Bill May Realty Co., Robert Ramsey of Roy Wheeler Realty Co. – Downtown, and Ann T. Wood.

The installation event was sponsored by Cutco Closing Gifts, Atlantic Coast Mortgage, Stanley Martin Homes, Student Services Moving & Storage, and UVA Community Credit Union and Member Options.

