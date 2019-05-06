CAA selects FloSports as primary media partner

The CAA and FloSports announced today that they have entered into a four-year, seven-figure annual partnership to provide live and on-demand coverage for the league’s 22 sponsored sports, highlighted by extensive coverage of the conference’s football and basketball programs.

The agreement marks a pivotal moment for both parties as the CAA becomes the first college conference to select a streaming OTT, direct-to-consumer company as their primary media partner. In addition, the CAA becomes the first comprehensive college conference partner for FloSports.

“The Colonial Athletic Association is excited to announce a multi-faceted video platform highlighted by our innovative and revolutionary partnership with FloSports.” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “As a Conference, we are excited to be working with a partner that is committed to showcasing our exciting events and dedicated to sharing the incredible academic and athletic achievements of our student-athletes and coaches.”

More than 300 games will air annually across the FloSports network beginning in the 2019-20 season. The agreement calls for approximately 50 football games, 140 men’s and women’s basketball contests, and an additional 110 events, including the majority of conference championships to air on the network each year.

More information on the partnership, including frequently asked questions (FAQ), is available here.

“It is an honor to announce this first-of-its-kind partnership with the Colonial Athletic Association,” FloSports CEO & Co-Founder Mark Floreani said. “More entities across the country are beginning to identify media partners that can perfectly align with their league’s priorities to deepen its sports communities and strengthen the direct relationship with their fans. I commend Joe (D’Antonio) for recognizing the new way of sports engagement and identifying the value FloSports can bring to the entire league and the CAA fans.”

The agreement, negotiated by Collegiate Sports Management Group, makes the Colonial Athletic Association the first collegiate partner to choose FloSports as its primary media outlet. The CAA becomes the seventh collegiate entity to enter into a multi-sport partnership with FloSports to grow their sports communities.

The partnership with FloSports highlights a comprehensive broadcast strategy unveiled by the conference. The CAA has expanded upon its agreement with CBS Sports Network that will add a regular-season linear TV package in men’s basketball in addition to the network continuing to broadcast the semifinals and finals of the CAA Men’s Basketball Championship. Westwood One will continue to provide national audio coverage of the tournament championship game and FloSports will carry the early rounds through the quarterfinals on FloHoops.

