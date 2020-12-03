Buzzer-beater lifts Penn State past VCU, 72-69

Myles Dread hit a three at the buzzer to lift Penn State to a 72-69 win over VCU on Wednesday in Happy Valley.

Jamir Watkins had just tied the game with 8.5 seconds left on a driving reverse layup, bringing the Rams back from a 68-60 deficit at the 3:45 mark.

A Bones Hyland three had ignited the 9-1 run that seemed poised to send the game to OT.

Following a Penn State timeout, Jamari Wheeler swung the ball around to Dread, who connected on his only field goal of the game to give the Nittany Lions the victory at the final horn.

Senior forward Levi Stockard III provided a team-high 13 points, his most in a VCU uniform, connecting on 5-of-7 attempts from the field.

Hyland added 11 points and six rebounds to the Black and Gold cause

Seth Lundy led all players with 32 points for Penn State. He was 11-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from three-point range.

Also Wednesday, VCU announced that sophomore Jarren McAllister has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, and will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

McAllister, a 6’4″ sophomore guard, suffered the injury earlier this week in practice. He will have surgery to repair the ligament next week and will look to return for the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m devastated for Jarren,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “He works so hard and impacts our program with his approach. He will come back from this setback stronger than ever. He’s a worker. We expect a full recovery.”

McAllister hasn’t played in a game for the Rams this season. He appeared in 16 contests for VCU as a freshman and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

VCU will host Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. in its home opener at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

