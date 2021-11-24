Buy local, support Virginia agriculture this holiday season

In every corner of the Commonwealth, consumers can find farmers’ markets, retail stores, and agribusinesses laden with local food and beverage items that will make the perfect gift for family and friends.

“Whether you are looking for a Virginia ham, a peanut sampler, wine, candy, baked goods, or jams and jellies, you can’t go wrong with Virginia’s Finest products,” said Brad Copenhaver, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The extensive array of Virginia’s Finest products includes delectable desserts, tasty snacks, fine beverages, fresh produce, flavorful meats, confections, and condiments, all locally made by Virginia companies. Every participating company has earned the Virginia’s Finest trademark seal of quality for the excellence of its products.”

The Virginia’s Finest trademark program identifies top-quality Virginia-produced and processed agricultural products. Browse hundreds of Virginia’s Finest products at www.vafinest.com, or look for the trademark blue and red VA checkmark in your grocery store, gourmet retailer, gift shop, or specialty shop. When you look for the Virginia’s Finest label, you know you’re not only getting local products, you’re also getting the very best of the best.

Browse www.VirginiaGrown.com for other great gift ideas, such as a basket full of Virginia Grown snack items, or honey, jams, syrup, and baked items. Other gift ideas include beautiful garden plants, a bushel of oysters or other seafood, or a gift certificate to a local creamery, winery, distillery, or brewery.

Buying local keeps money within the Commonwealth and supports Virginia’s robust agricultural industry. Buying local can also ensure that customers get maximum freshness, taste, and nutrition, straight from Virginia farms to their table.

