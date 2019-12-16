Buy a bike, help HFD, Salvation Army make a kid’s Christmas
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is working with the local Salvation Army to collect new bicycles for area kids.
Bike donations are needed by Thursday, Dec. 19, and the department is short of its goal.
Which is where you come in.
Bicycles can be purchased from local retailers for as little as $60, and would really make Christmas extra special for a Harrisonburg boy or girl.
Bikes can be dropped off at any of Harrisonburg’s fire stations – at 80 Maryland Ave., 380 Pleasant Valley Road, 299 Lucy Drive and 210 E. Rock St.
Please see this special message from retired HFD Fire Chief Larry Shifflett about the importance of taking part in this wonderful effort: https://www.facebook.com/118423088718/videos/2427046364182083/.
