Busy weekend for wrestling fans: WWE, AEW, New Japan on calendar

Saturday

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax

WWE, AEW and New Japan have events on the schedule on a busy summer weekend that also includes the debut of Evolve on the WWE Network.

5:30 a.m. Eastern, New Japan World

You don’t have to get up early Saturday to watch this live, though, nothing is stopping you. The New Japan World app is on par with the WWE Network app in terms of streaming quality.

AXS is also showing this one on tape delay Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Either way, you’re good to go.

This card features round-robin action from the G1 Climax B block.

Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi

Jon Moxley vs. Taichi

Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano

Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Jay White vs. Hirooki Goto

Evolve 131

8 p.m. Eastern, WWE Network

Evolve makes its debut on the WWE Network with a live streaming show emanating from Philadelphia.

The show is Evolve’s 10th anniversary celebration, and, yes, the building is the former ECW Arena. Should be fun.

Highlighted matches:

NXT champ Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa

Evolve champ Austin Theory vs. WWN champ JD Drake

Evolve tag champs Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox and Leon Ruff

WWE cruiserweight champ Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle

AEW Fight for the Fallen

8 p.m. Eastern, B/R Live

AEW comes out of the gate with its third show, and second free offering, on B/R Live.

Highlights:

The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Appearances by Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and Bea Priestley

Sunday

New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax

2 a.m. Eastern, New Japan World

You can stay up for this one, maybe. (Warning: the round-robin matches will come after the tag matches.)

Action in this one from the A block, which is stacked.

Featured matches:

Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale

Will Ospreay vs. Sanada

Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kota Ibushi vs. Evil

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta

WWE Extreme Rules

7 p.m., WWE Network

The cap to the weekend. Hey, maybe Brock Lesnar will cash in. (Probably not.)

Show highlights:

Winner Takes All Mixed Tag: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans

WWE champ Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

Smackdown women’s champ Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

S. champ Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

Smackdown tag champs Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day

Raw tag champs The Revival vs. The Usos

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google