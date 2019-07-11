Busy weekend for wrestling fans: WWE, AEW, New Japan on calendar

Busy weekend for wrestling fans: WWE, AEW, New Japan on calendarWWE, AEW and New Japan have events on the schedule on a busy summer weekend that also includes the debut of Evolve on the WWE Network.
Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax
5:30 a.m. Eastern, New Japan World
You don’t have to get up early Saturday to watch this live, though, nothing is stopping you. The New Japan World app is on par with the WWE Network app in terms of streaming quality.
AXS is also showing this one on tape delay Saturday night at 9 p.m. Eastern.
Either way, you’re good to go.
This card features round-robin action from the G1 Climax B block.
- Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi
- Jon Moxley vs. Taichi
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Yano
- Jeff Cobb vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Jay White vs. Hirooki Goto
Evolve 131
8 p.m. Eastern, WWE Network
Evolve makes its debut on the WWE Network with a live streaming show emanating from Philadelphia.
The show is Evolve’s 10th anniversary celebration, and, yes, the building is the former ECW Arena. Should be fun.
Highlighted matches:
- NXT champ Adam Cole vs. Akira Tozawa
- Evolve champ Austin Theory vs. WWN champ JD Drake
- Evolve tag champs Eddie Kingston and Joe Gacy vs. AR Fox and Leon Ruff
- WWE cruiserweight champ Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle
AEW Fight for the Fallen
8 p.m. Eastern, B/R Live
AEW comes out of the gate with its third show, and second free offering, on B/R Live.
Highlights:
- The Young Bucks vs. Cody and Dustin Rhodes
- Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
- “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian
- Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian
- Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
- Appearances by Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and Bea Priestley
Sunday
New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax
2 a.m. Eastern, New Japan World
You can stay up for this one, maybe. (Warning: the round-robin matches will come after the tag matches.)
Action in this one from the A block, which is stacked.
Featured matches:
- Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale
- Will Ospreay vs. Sanada
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Kota Ibushi vs. Evil
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta
WWE Extreme Rules
7 p.m., WWE Network
The cap to the weekend. Hey, maybe Brock Lesnar will cash in. (Probably not.)
Show highlights:
- Winner Takes All Mixed Tag: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
- WWE champ Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
- Smackdown women’s champ Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
- S. champ Ricochet vs. AJ Styles
- Smackdown tag champs Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day
- Raw tag champs The Revival vs. The Usos
- Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
- The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
Story by Chris Graham
